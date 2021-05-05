Cap of Rs 10k on financial assistance to workers, dependents for COVID treatment not justified: HC

New Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday told the Delhi government that it may not be justified to put a cap at Rs 10,000 on financial assistance provided to a construction worker and his dependents towards treatment of COVID-19 as it may not be sufficient if more than one person in the family was infected.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said that COVID-19 was a highly contagious disease and if one person in a family gets infected, others may too and each of them would require a course of medication.

The court asked advocate Urvi Mohan, appearing for the Delhi government's Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, to take instructions with regard to the concerns raised by it on the quantum of financial assistance.

The direction came after Mohan told the court that the Board has issued an order to provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to every COVID positive worker registered with it and to any of his dependents who are also infected, for treatment, subject to a maximum of Rs 10,000.