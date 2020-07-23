Can’t set timeline for Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India: UK envoy

New Delhi

The UK government cannot set a timeline for extradition of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya though it is determined to ensure criminals cannot escape justice by crossing national borders, British High Commissioner Sir Philip Barton said on Thursday.

During an online media briefing if Mallya has sought asylum in the UK, the envoy said his government never comments on such issues.

“The UK government and the courts, which are independent of the government, are absolutely clear about their roles in preventing people avoid justice by moving to another country. We are all determined to play our part in any case, and to make sure that we are working together to ensure that criminals can't escape justice by crossing national borders,” he said.

He said the extradition of Mallya is an ongoing legal case and the UK government does not have anything new on it. “The extradition of Vijay Mallya is an ongoing legal case and I can’t comment any further on it. I can’t say anything at all about ti­mescales,” Sir Barton said.