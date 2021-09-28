Can't go to Goa for a throw of dice at casinos? Here's a list of online gaming websites to try your luck

The Goa government recently allowed the re-opening of one of the state's biggest tourist draws, offshore and onshore casinos with 50 per cent capacity.

But days after the Goa government allowed the re-opening of offshore and onshore casinos with 50 per cent capacity, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said Goa hotels will allow only those who have been fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 to stay.

"...everyone should insist that when they come to their hotel (are double vaccinated), this is my suggestion... Basically get people on board or do things with people who are double vaccinated. Allow those people who come into Goa who are double vaccinated. That is the only way," Rane told reporters in Panaji.

However, while casinos in Goa have reopened their doors, some people still prefer online gaming. As most of India stayed home last year due to Covid-induced restrictions, online gaming emerged as a strong competitor to the state where gambling is allowed officially. The sector picked up momentum since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Lockdown measures, which resulted in stay-at-home and isolation, led people to rely on online entertainment, especially online games for recreation.

According to a June 2021 report by consultancy firm KPMG Covid-19 was the “tipping point for the consumption of gaming in India".

Here are few online gaming websites:

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:26 PM IST