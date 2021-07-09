'Cannot lower guard, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour must': Centre cautions after large gatherings seen at tourist spots

Expressing concern over the sight of crowded places with people not following COVID-19 norms, the Centre on Friday said lowering the guard has resulted in the surge in coronavirus cases in other countries.
Even though the decline in the infection is a positive trend in the country, the Centre said that following COVID appropriate behaviour is crucial to stop another wave.
"The United Kingdom witnessed an increase in the average daily new cases after EURO2020 football matches," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary of the Union health department. "Bangladesh has seen more new cases in the third wave as compared to the second wave. The Government has imposed lockdown in the country," he added.
Agarwal further noted that a video is doing rounds on social media where hundreds of tourists thronged the Kempty Falls in Mussoorie. Rhetorically he said: "Are we doing the right things? Is it not an open invitation for #COVID19 virus to infect us?"
Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said it is important to follow COVID appropriate behavior to avoid the resurgence of the virus. "We cannot lower our guard. A new risk is being seen at tourist spots where a gathering of crowds being seen, social distancing & mask protocol is not being followed. This is a serious cause of concern," he said.
This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that there should be no space for carelessness or complacency and that a single mistake would have far-reaching impact and may weaken the fight against the pandemic.
Interacting with members of the Council of Ministers a day after he reshuffled and expanded it, he said India's fight against the pandemic is underway with full vigour with steady vaccination drive and high testing, while sounding a note of caution against any complacency.
