'Cannot lower guard, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour must': Centre cautions after large gatherings seen at tourist spots

Expressing concern over the sight of crowded places with people not following COVID-19 norms, the Centre on Friday said lowering the guard has resulted in the surge in coronavirus cases in other countries.

Even though the decline in the infection is a positive trend in the country, the Centre said that following COVID appropriate behaviour is crucial to stop another wave.

"The United Kingdom witnessed an increase in the average daily new cases after EURO2020 football matches," said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary of the Union health department. "Bangladesh has seen more new cases in the third wave as compared to the second wave. The Government has imposed lockdown in the country," he added.