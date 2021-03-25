'Can form 4 Pakistans if 30% of Muslims in India unite,' says TMC's Sheikh Alam; Watch video

Kolkata: BJP rows over TMC cadre Sheikh Alam’s claim that if the Muslims of India unites on one side then they can create four Pakistans.
At a time when the saffron camp’s claim that the ruling Trinamool Congress plays ‘appeasement politics’ for which the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee restricts immersion of Durga Puja due to Muharram, a video on Thursday had gone viral in which it is being seen that a TMC leader Sheikh Alam at Basapara in Birbhum district is saying that if 30% of Muslims in India come together they can form four Pakistans.
West Bengal BJP observer Kailash Vijaywargiya said that the appeasement politics of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had lead to such statements.
“This is the actual intention of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew. They should own an explanation on how someone staying in India says that he will convert the country into Pakistan,” slammed Vijaywargiya.
BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that the ruling Trinamool Congress had always divided the people of West Bengal by religious lines. The Hindus don’t get permission to hold puja but the Muslims are granted permission for everything.
“This is the actual mentality of the TMC. It is now being spoken openly. Idols of Saraswati had been vandalised. Just because Muslims several schools were denied permission to hold Saraswati Puja. Durga immersion was stopped due to Muharram, the people of West Bengal should give a befitting reply in the form of votes. Such heckling attitude towards Hindu should stop,” claimed Bagga.
However, TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mandal claimed that Alam is not a part of TMC.
Notably, so sooner did the video got viral, BJP IT-cell head Amit Malviya took to Twitter and wrote, “Y’day, TMC leader Sheikh Alam, giving a speech in Basa para, Nanoor, in Birbhum AC said, if 30% Muslims in India come together, then 4 Pakistan can be formed... He obviously owes his allegiance to Mamata Banerjee... Does she endorse this position? Do we want a Bengal like that?”
Rubbishing the claim, TMC leader Tapas Roy said that it is a doctored video and also claimed that BJP leader Amit Malviya is instrumental behind the video.
