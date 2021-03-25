'Can form 4 Pakistans if 30% of Muslims in India unite,' says TMC's Sheikh Alam; Watch video

“This is the actual intention of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew. They should own an explanation on how someone staying in India says that he will convert the country into Pakistan,” slammed Vijaywargiya.

BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that the ruling Trinamool Congress had always divided the people of West Bengal by religious lines. The Hindus don’t get permission to hold puja but the Muslims are granted permission for everything.

“This is the actual mentality of the TMC. It is now being spoken openly. Idols of Saraswati had been vandalised. Just because Muslims several schools were denied permission to hold Saraswati Puja. Durga immersion was stopped due to Muharram, the people of West Bengal should give a befitting reply in the form of votes. Such heckling attitude towards Hindu should stop,” claimed Bagga.