Call Bihar govt’s bluff, get no job

Patna

Two weeks after slapping restrictions on anti-government comments on social media, the Bihar Police have now warned no govt job or contracts would be available for those found taking part in protests against the government, including joining sit-ins (dharna) and road blockades (chakka jaam).

An order issued by DGP SK Singhal to all police stations said participating in anti-government agitations would amount to criminal offence and those found involved in such cases would be denied government jobs or contracts. Police station officers have been directed not to issue no-objection certificates to such people and those charge sheeted by the police. It is left to the discretion of private or semi-government employers to accept the new government order on police verification, according to additional DGP Jitendra Kumar.

According to the circular, in the police verification reports, details of involvement of the selected candidates in anti-government agitations should be mentioned. This would automatically disqualify him or her for a government job or contract.

For getting contracts in government departments, undertakings or local bodies, character verification from police stations have been made a must.

The DGP issued the instructions following orders from the Home department. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar while reviewing the performance of the police had asked the force to ensure anti-government elements were disassociated with government jobs and contracts. He had felt several criminal elements have entered into government contract works.

Leader of opposition Tejaswhi Prasad Yadav described the fresh order as dictatorial. He said: "Nitish Kumar is now challenging even Mussolini and Hitler."