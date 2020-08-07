Calicut Air India Plane Crash: Pics and videos of shocking plane crash

On Friday, reports stated that an Air India Express aircraft from Dubai to Calicut with 191 passengers on board crashed after overshooting the runway. Now, fire tenders and ambulances have rushed to the spot.
Reports stated that the flight landed at 07.40 pm on Friday and six casualties have been reported so far. However, rescue operation is underway.
Check out the pictures and videos from the crash site:
DGCA issued a statement regarding the same. "Air India Express AXB1344, B737 Dubai to Calicut, person on board 191, visibility 2000 meter, heavy rain, after landing Runway 10, continue running to the end of the runway and fall down in the valley and broke down in two pieces," read the statement.
The flight is said to be under the Vande Bharat Mission that was repatriating stranded Indians in Dubai.
