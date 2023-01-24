Calcutta HC sets aside govt order banning hookah parlours in Kolkata, says 'no law against hookah'

Representational Image

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday set aside the West Bengal government's order banning Kookah parlours in the city. While setting aside the government order, the HC said there is no law against hookah in the State and therefore hookah parlours cannot be banned.

"If the state wants to shut hookah parlours then they have to pass new law," said Justice Mantha.

“Even the central act also has provisions on this count. Even after that the municipal corporations want to ban hookah bars, they will have to bring rules for that. Till that time there should be no police actions against the existing hookah bars,” Justice Mantha observed.

Ban was imposed in December last

In December last, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had decided to stop all the hookah bars running in the city.

KMC mayor Firhad Hakim, showing a concern to health issues of city's youth, had said that the youths of the city are being affected due to hookah for which the KMC has decided to close all the Hookah bars in the city.

“At some places, in the name of hookahs, certain chemicals are also being consumed, which is detrimental towards the youth of the city. The KMC has decided to close all the hookah bars in the city and the licenses of all those who run such bars will be cancelled. Those, who don't even go for hookah, are being affected by the smoke emitted from it,” said the Kolkata Mayor.

Hakim had also mentioned that police will take strict action against those who will run hookah bars secretly.