Calcutta HC grants Bengal govt time to submit supplementary affidavits on NHRC post-poll violence report

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday granted the Trinamool Congress-run West Bengal government time to file supplementary affidavits by July 31 in connection with a National Human Right Commission (NHRC) inquiry committee report on post-poll violence.

Following a prayer by the state government the Calcutta High Court granted TMC government time to file the supplementary affidavits and the hearing of the same will be on August 2 under the division bench of acting chief Justice Rajesh Bindal.

Meanwhile, an additional Solicitor General on Wednesday had submitted the DNA report of deceased BJP cadre Avijit Sarkar before the court and the High Court had directed to match the DNA with the deceased's elder brother.

It can be recalled that in the final report by NHRC the commission had mentioned deterioration of law and order in West Bengal and accused TMC for the violence. However, on Monday the state government in their report stated that the commission’s report was ‘politically motivated by BJP to malign Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’.