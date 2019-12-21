CAA protests: Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained by police in Delhi

New Delhi: Amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad was on Saturday detained by the police from the Jama Masjid area.

On Friday, Azad had escaped when the police tried to detain him at Jama Masjid area during a massive protest against the newly-enacted citizenship law as his supporters managed to escort him out from the spot. He was earlier denied permission for the protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar. Azad, who recently announced that he will float his own political outfit, was present in solidarity with the anti-CAA protesters. He led his supporters during the protest at the historic mosque.