CAA protests: 10 more arrested for Seelampur violence; Section 144 imposed near Red Fort area

New Delhi: Ten more people have been arrested on Thursday for allegedly fanning violence in the Seelampur area amid the protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

According to police, out of ten, four accused have a criminal background. They have been accused of pelting stones, burning the police booth and setting two-wheelers on ablaze during the protest.

Yesterday, the cops have arrested eight people for their alleged involvement in instigating violence in Seelampur and turning it into a battlefield.