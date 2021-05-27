CA Final and Intermediate exams to be held from July 5; detailed schedule to be announced shortly

The Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, final and post qualification course: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical examination and international taxation – assessment test (INTT–AT) of May 2021 examinations shall now commence from July 5, 2021, announced the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Wednesday.



ICAI said, "In continuation to the announcement dated April 27, 2021, it is hereby announced for general information that the Chartered Accountants Intermediate (IPC) {Under Old Scheme}, Intermediate {Under New Scheme}, Final {Under Old & New Scheme} and Post Qualification Course: Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) Technical Examination and International Taxation–Assessment Test (INTT–AT) of May 2021 examinations shall now commence from Monday, July 5, 2021 across the globe."

The ICAI further said, "The detailed schedule and notifications for the said examinations will be announced shortly."

These examinations which were earlier scheduled to be conducted from May 21 and May 22 respectively were postponed by ICAI in April due to Covid-19 situation.



Candidates are advised to note the above and check the website of the Institute www.icai.org.