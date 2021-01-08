CA Examinations 2021: Admit cards released on icaiexam.icai.org

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has released admit cards for the CA Foundation, Final and Intermediate level examinations.
The exams are scheduled to be held from January 21. Candidates who have opted for January exams can download their admit cards from icaiexam.icai.org.
Steps to download the admit card of the CA Examinations:
Step 1: Visit the official website - icaiexam.icai.org
Step 2: Login using your Login ID(Registration Number) and password
Step 3: Click on link in front of Admit Card
Step 4: Admit Card would be available under Apply & Track your application
Step 5: Click on View to open and download your admit card
Step 7: Download it and take a printout for future reference
