Bypoll Results 2023: INDIA Bloc Wins 4 Seats, BJP Bags 3; UP's Ghosi Goes SP's Way Again

During the recent bypoll elections held for 7 assembly seats across the country, the BJP secured victories in two assembly constituencies in Tripura, specifically Dhanpur and Boxanagar, defeating the CPI(M) in both contests. Additionally, the party successfully defended the Bageshwar assembly seat in Uttarakhand.

In Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, the Samajwadi Party is on the verge of securing a victory, retaining its previously won seat.

In Kerala's Puthuppally, Chandy Oommen, the son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and a Congress candidate, emerged as the victor in the bypoll, achieving an impressive margin.

Meanwhile, in West Bengal's Dhupguri assembly seat, the Trinamool Congress outperformed the BJP.

In Jharkhand's Dumri, Bebi Devi, a candidate from the JMM, secured a victory with a substantial lead.

During the 7 bypolls conducted nationwide, the INDIA bloc of opposition parties secured victories in 4 seats, while the BJP emerged victorious in 3 seats.

Details of the results of 7 assembly bypolls:

Ghosi, Uttar Pradesh bypoll: Samajwadi Party leading

The Ghosi bypoll, which had turned into a matter of prestige for both the ruling BJP and the opposition Samajwadi Party, appears to be leaning in favour of Akhilesh Yadav's party. According to the latest trends, SP's Sudhakar Singh is leading with 1,10,930 votes, while BJP's Dara Singh Chouhan is trailing with 74,362 votes. It seems that the Samajwadi Party is on track to retain the Ghosi assembly constituency.

Boxanagar, Tripura bypoll: Won by BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched victory in the Boxanagar seat, defeating the CPI(M). BJP candidate Tafajjal Hossain secured 34,146 votes, whereas CPI(M)'s Mizan Hossain could only manage 3,909 votes. The BJP wrested this seat from the CPI(M) with an impressive margin of 30,237 votes.

Dhanpur, Tripura bypoll: Won by BJP

BJP's Bindu Debnath emerged victorious in this assembly seat by defeating CPI(M)'s Kaushik Chanda. Debnath garnered 30,017 votes, while Chanda secured 11,146 votes. The BJP successfully retained this assembly seat with a substantial margin of 18,871 votes.

Puthupully, Kerala bypoll: Won By Congress

Congress candidate Chandy Oommen, the son of former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, secured victory in the Puthuppally bypoll by defeating CPI(M)'s Jaick C Thomas. Chandy Oommen received 80,144 votes, while Thomas managed to gather 42,425 votes. The Congress retained this seat with an impressive winning margin of 37,719 votes.

Dumri, Jharkhand Bypoll: Won by JMM

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)'s Bebi Devi emerged victorious in the Dumri bypoll, defeating AJSU's Yashoda Devi. Bebi Devi secured 1,00,317 votes, while Yashoda Devi received 83,164 votes. The JMM successfully retained this seat with a winning margin of 17,153 votes.

Bageshwar, Uttarakhand Bypoll: Won By BJP

BJP's Parwati Das secured victory in the Bageshwar bypoll by defeating Congress's Basant Kumar. Das received 33,247 votes, while Kumar garnered 30,842 votes. The BJP successfully retained this seat with a winning margin of 2,405 votes.

Dhupguri, West Bengal Bypoll: Won by TMC

Trinamool Congress successfully retained the Dhupguri seat as its candidate, Nirmal Chandra Roy, defeated the BJP's Tapasi Roy. Nirmal Chandra Roy from TMC received 97,613 votes, while Tapasi Roy from BJP secured 93,304 votes. The TMC emerged victorious with a margin of 4,309 votes.

