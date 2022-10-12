Burst firecrackers for two hours only on Diwali: Punjab govt order | FPJ

The Punjab government on Wednesday said a window of two hours will be given for bursting firecrackers on Diwali on October 24.

Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said in the light of the directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, the department of environment, science and technology has issued detailed instructions to district administrations regarding the time limit for bursting firecrackers for strict implementation.

On Diwali, firecrackers will be allowed to burst in the state for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm, he said in a statement.

The manufacture, stock, distribution, sale and use of joined fire crackers is hereby banned in the state and only the green crackers (those crackers that do not use barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, strontium, chromate) would be allowed for sale, Hayer said.

The sale shall only be through licensed traders and it shall be ensured that the licensed traders are selling the permitted firecrackers, the statement said.

Hayer further said apart from Diwali, crackers bursting will be permitted for one hour from 4 am to 5 am and one hour from 9 to 10 pm on November 8, the 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Nanak Dev.

Besides, they will also be allowed for 35 minutes each on Christmas and New Year's eve from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am, he said.

Read Also How air purifiers can help tackle indoor air pollution at the workplace