Bullets fired at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's fleet in Uttar Pradesh, 1 arrested

Lucknow: Bullets were fired at the fleet of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh while he was going for campaigning. While none was injured in the incident the police has arrested one person in this connection. Owaisi’s party has fielded its candidates in the ongoing UP assembly polls and he was on a campaign tour in the western districts these days. Polling would be held on February 10 on 58 assembly seats of west UP in the first phase of elections.

According to the district police of Hapur, UP, the fleet of Owaisi was moving from Meerut to Ghaziabad when three-four armed men started firing on it at Chajarasi Toll Plaza. Four bullets were fired on the vehicle in which Owaisi was moving. However, none was injured in the incident.

Immediately after the incident, Owaisi informed police as well as others about it through his tweet. He also posted a photograph of the vehicle with marks of gunshots. He wrote in the tweet that there were 3-4 people already present at Toll Plaza who fired at the vehicle. All the assailants escaped leaving their weapons on the site of incident.

Owaisi urged the state as well as central government to initiate investigation by independent agencies in the incident. He said that the police officials have informed him about arrest of one person. He also asked the election commission to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Hapur police informed that it has arrested one person named Sachin in connection with the incidents while his aide Shubham is absconding. During the preliminary investigation, it has been found that Sachin was unhappy with the statements given by Owaisi during UP election campaigns.

However, this is the first incident of violence in the 2022 UP assembly polls in which a national leader was targeted. According to officials, the miscreants tried to create terror instead of causing harm to someone. All the bullets were fired on the metal body of the vehicle and not on the windscreens.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 08:17 PM IST