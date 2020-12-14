Bulletproof car for Kailash Vijayvargiya: BJP leader gets security overhaul after attack in West Bengal

Kolkata: The security detail of Kailash Vijayvargiya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s national general secretary, has been upgraded after the December 10th attack on his car in Kolkata.

Vijayvargiya, who had been enjoying an all-India 'Z-Plus' security cover by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for the last 20 months, now has the additional arrangements of a bulletproof car.

He arrived in the city on Monday afternoon to take part in a programme at Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas.

“A directive has come from the (Union) Home Ministry that I should not sit in a normal car, which is why I will be getting a bulletproof car,” said Kailash Vijayvargiya, while also blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy during his visit to the Diamond Harbour area in South 24 Parganas on December 10.

Several vehicles accompanying Nadda's cavalcade, including those of Vijayvargiya and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh, were also damaged in the attack, while they were on their way to an organisational meeting along the Diamond Harbour road.

Sources in the BJP told news agency PTI that its leaders, including Vijayvargiya and vice-president Mukul Roy, sustained injuries in the melee.

The windscreen of Vijayvargiya's car was smashed.

The BJP had blamed Trinamool Congress for the attack on the cavalcade. The West Bengal Police, however, denied that the cars were vandalised in the attack, pointing out that no one was harmed.

Vijayvargiya, who is the West Bengal in-charge for the saffron party, is one of the key leaders tasked by the BJP's central leadership to garner more voter support on the ground to combat the ruling TMC, ahead of the 2021 Legislative Assembly elections.