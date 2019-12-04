'Bullet Train' Piyush Goyal sprinting into Parliament is the internet's new favourite meme

Union Minister Piyush Goyal must have had an eventful morning today to be literally running inside the parliament house. Goyal broke into a sprint as soon as he got out of his car, trying to make it inside the parliament in time.

Pictures of him running in full speed with a folder in hand has been received well by Netizens. Within an hour it has proven to be one of the most creative frameworks for meme-lords to experiment. Goyal has been named the ‘Bullet Train’ already and we’re sure there are a lot more memes on the way.

Here are the early ones: