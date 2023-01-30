Budget Session: Opposition parties seek discussion on Adani-Hindenburg issue in Parliament

File/ Representative image

Th AAP and the RJD, two opposition parties, demanded on Monday that the upcoming Budget session of Parliament, which starts on Tuesday, include discussion of the Adani Group issue and the research firm Hindenburg's report on the subject.

Issue brought up at all-party meeting

These parties brought up the issue at the all-party gathering that Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi called on Monday, the day before the budget session.

The Congress didn't attend the meeting. The US-based research firm Hindenburg's study, which expressed concern about the prospect that the shares of Adani Group firms may decline from their current levels due to high valuations, has caused a political uproar.

Adani-Hindenburg, BBC docu on agenda of opposition

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told mediaperson after the all-party meeting that he urged the government to discuss the Adani-Hindenburg issue during the forthcoming session of Parliament.

The AAP leader further claimed that parties like RJD, CPI, CPIM and DMK also sought a discussion on the Adani issue in Parliament.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray group) is also learnt to have supported the demand.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sudeep Bandyopadhyay told mediapersons that if the Adani issue comes up in the Business Advisory Committee's (BAC) meeting, then they would raise it in Parliament.

TMC also raised the issue of banning screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Bandyopadhyay expressed disappointment over the fact that issues like rising unemployment and women empowerment are not raised in Parliament.

Several other issues raised by opposition parties

Bahujan Samaj Party raised the issue of Chinese intrusion and sought discussion on it in the Parliament.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah raised the issue of safety of Kashmiri Pandits.

Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal raised the issue of parole given to Dera Sachha Sauda chief Ram Rahim.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told reporters after the meeting that opposition parties raised several issues during the meeting, which the government is ready to discuss in Parliament as per rules.

On being asked about Congress party's absence from the meeting, Joshi said that it had informed them in writing that they are stuck in Kashmir due to inclement weather (where Bharat Jodo Yatra culminated on Monday) and will meet him on Tuesday separately.

A total of 37 leaders from 27 parties participated in the all-party meeting on Monday.

(With inputs from IANS)

