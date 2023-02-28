Budget session of Chhattisgarh Assembly begins today

FPJ

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly budget session will begin from Wednesday with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan’s address, speaker of the Legislative Assembly Dr Charan Das Mahant said while addressing a press conference at Chhattisgarh Assembly campus in Raipur.

The 16th session of fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will be held from March 1 to 24, which includes 14 sittings during the budget session, the speaker said on Tuesday.The assembly session will start with the Governor’s address at 11 am on the first day of the budget session.

CM to present State Budget 2023-24 on March 6

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is also holding the finance portfolio, will present State Budget- 2023-24 in the House at 12.30 pm on March 6. Third supplementary budget will be tabled on March 1. Discussions on the supplementary budget will be held on March 2.

Discussions on the Governor’s address will be held on March 3. Obituary references of former MLAs of undivided Madhya Pradesh Punit Ram Sahu and Radheshyam Sharma will be mentioned in the House during the session.

General discussion on the Budget will be held on March 13. Discussions on department-wise demand for grants will be held from March 14 to 22, Dr. Mahant said.

Chhattisgarh Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Chhattisgarh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill-2023 will be tabled in the House during the session.

Altogether 1590 questions have been received for the budget session out of which 812 were starred questions and 768 unstarred questions. 1556 questions have been received from the MLAs online and only 34 questions have been received offline. 9 non-official resolutions have been received. One private member bill has been received. 57 call attention motions have been received and 23 notices for zero hour have been received.