Budget session 2023: Opposition calls off march to ED office over Adani issue after Delhi police create big blockade

A march by leaders of 18 Opposition parties in India to demand an investigation into the Adani row was blocked by Delhi Police on Wednesday. The Opposition leaders were attempting to march to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Delhi to call for an investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg issue and to highlight the alleged misuse of central probe agencies by the ruling BJP for political goals.

Ahead of the march, Delhi Police had erected barricades and deployed a large contingent to stop the protesting leaders from proceeding to the ED office.

The opposition leaders were forced to call off the march and return to Parliament after they were blocked by the police. They said they had requested an appointment with the ED and would release a joint complaint letter soon.

Kharge criticized Delhi police actions

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the police action, stating that "they want to suppress our voice. And then they talk about democracy." Kharge also referred to the recent controversy surrounding party leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London and accused the government of labeling those who speak out against its policies as anti-national.

About Adani controversy

US short seller Hindenburg Research has accused the Adani group of "engaging in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud" and of using offshore shell companies to inflate stock prices. The group has denied the allegations, calling them "malicious", "baseless" and a "calculated attack on India."

The Supreme Court has established a six-member committee of experts to examine issues arising from the stock crash and has directed the Securities and Exchange Board for India (SEBI) to investigate the matter.

The SEBI will investigate "whether there has been a failure to disclose transactions with related parties and other relevant information which concerns related parties to SEBI, in accordance with law." The probe will also look into whether there was any manipulation of stock prices in contravention of existing laws.

The Adani Group has welcomed the Supreme Court's order, with Chairman Gautam Adani saying that "it will bring finality in a time-bound manner" and that "truth will prevail." While some opposition parties have welcomed the Supreme Court's order, others, including the Congress, have insisted on a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

About opposition's stand on Adani issue

The Opposition's demand for a JPC probe and the government's offensive on Rahul Gandhi's remarks in London has resulted in an impasse in Parliament. The first three days of the second leg of the Budget session have seen frequent disruptions and repeated adjournments.

The opposition has accused the government of trying to stifle their voice and not allowing them to speak out against alleged corruption in the government. The situation remains tense as both sides continue to engage in political posturing.