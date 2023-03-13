Mumbai: Congress holds march against Adani Group row at Raj Bhavan

Twitter

Mumbai: As part of the nationwide agitation, Maharashtra Congress on Monday staged a protest at Raj Bhavan against business tycoon Gautam Adani who has been caught in the eye of storm after stock manipulation allegations in the Hindenburg report. Led by state party chief Nana Patole, the protest witnessed the participation of senior leaders Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, among others.

“We are here to bring to the notice of the Modi government that its silence over the Adani scam won't work. People have lost huge money after the rout of Adani shares. We are here to raise the issues of people,” said Patole.

Echoing a similar view, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said, “Not just the Congress, but 16 opposition parties are demanding a probe by the joint parliamentary committee into the matter. But the Modi government is brazen in ignoring the serious scam which took place under its nose.”