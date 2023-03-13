 Mumbai: Congress holds march against Adani Group row at Raj Bhavan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Congress holds march against Adani Group row at Raj Bhavan

Mumbai: Congress holds march against Adani Group row at Raj Bhavan

“Not just the Congress, but 16 opposition parties are demanding a probe by the joint parliamentary committee into the matter"

Amey TirodkarUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 09:27 PM IST
article-image
Twitter

Mumbai: As part of the nationwide agitation, Maharashtra Congress on Monday staged a protest at Raj Bhavan against business tycoon Gautam Adani who has been caught in the eye of storm after stock manipulation allegations in the Hindenburg report. Led by state party chief Nana Patole, the protest witnessed the participation of senior leaders Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, among others.

“We are here to bring to the notice of the Modi government that its silence over the Adani scam won't work. People have lost huge money after the rout of Adani shares. We are here to raise the issues of people,” said Patole.

Echoing a similar view, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said, “Not just the Congress, but 16 opposition parties are demanding a probe by the joint parliamentary committee into the matter. But the Modi government is brazen in ignoring the serious scam which took place under its nose.”

Read Also
'Kill BJP..Adani, Ambani will be finished’: Punjab Cong leader SS Randhawa during 'Chalo Raj...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Class 10 student dies of heart attack

Pune: Class 10 student dies of heart attack

17 lakh Maharashtra govt employees to go on strike from March 12 to demand for Old Pension Scheme

17 lakh Maharashtra govt employees to go on strike from March 12 to demand for Old Pension Scheme

Mumbai: Congress holds march against Adani Group row at Raj Bhavan

Mumbai: Congress holds march against Adani Group row at Raj Bhavan

Attention job seekers! CME to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

Attention job seekers! CME to recruit 71 Associate Professor & Assistant Professor posts

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Online crook goes on shopping spree with unused credit card

Mumbai Cyber Safe: Online crook goes on shopping spree with unused credit card