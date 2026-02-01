 'Budget Is Historic, Highway Of Opportunities For Viksit Bharat': PM Modi
'Budget Is Historic, Highway Of Opportunities For Viksit Bharat': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Union Budget 2026–27 historic, saying it strengthens the foundation for a developed India by 2047. He highlighted women-led empowerment, infrastructure push, MSME support, sunrise sectors and trade deals, asserting that the Budget accelerates reforms and advances India’s goal of becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026–27 as “historic”, saying it lays a strong foundation for a developed India by 2047 while reflecting trust-based governance and a human-centric economic approach. In a video message released after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Budget, Modi said the exercise symbolised empowerment, opportunity and aspiration.

Calling it a proud moment for the country, the Prime Minister said the Budget carries a powerful reflection of India’s nari shakti. He noted that Sitharaman has created history by becoming the first woman Finance Minister to present the Budget nine times in a row, describing it as a milestone that inspires millions.

Modi said the Budget is a “highway of immense opportunities” that not only fulfils the dreams of the present but also strengthens the foundation of India’s bright future. According to him, the proposals energise the “reform express” on which India is currently riding, giving fresh momentum to path-breaking reforms aimed at empowering the country’s talented and aspirational youth.

He underlined that India’s 140 crore citizens are no longer content with being the world’s fastest-growing economy and are determined to become the third-largest economy at the earliest. “This is the resolve of millions of countrymen,” Modi said, adding that the Budget further reinforces India’s expanding global role as a trusted democratic partner and a reliable quality supplier.

article-image

Highlighting recent major trade agreements, often referred to as the “mother of all deals”, Modi said the Budget has taken significant steps to ensure that the maximum benefits flow to young entrepreneurs, small businesses and MSMEs. He said an ambitious roadmap has been presented to give fresh impetus to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, while unprecedented support has been extended to sunrise sectors.

The Prime Minister also stressed the Budget’s strong focus on infrastructure development. He cited measures such as dedicated freight corridors, expansion of national waterways, high-speed rail corridors, focused development of tier-2 and tier-3 cities, and promotion of municipal bonds to strengthen urban finances. These steps, he said, will accelerate India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Modi welcomed targeted support for MSMEs, cottage industries and tourism, with special emphasis on boosting tourism in the Northeast. He also highlighted the focus on balanced regional development and women-led growth, noting that over 10 crore women are associated with self-help groups. The Budget, he said, prioritises building a modern ecosystem for women-run SHGs, with the aim of ensuring prosperity reaches every household.

