Budget 2021: PM Modi to chair all-party meeting ahead of Budget session of Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on January 30 during which the government will put forth its legislative agenda for the Budget session of Parliament, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

He said the meeting will be held virtually and an invitation has been extended to floor leaders of all parties.

An all-party meeting is a customary procedure before the beginning of every session of Parliament to ensure its smooth functioning.However, this time it is being held a day after the session starts on January 29.