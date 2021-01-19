Budget 2021: Align Union Budget process with SDG — with 3-D print 10 million homes, to no permanent government jobs, to robo judges and more

There is a quick need for India to align the existing union budget with 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stated a presentation by Shailesh Haribhakti, a renowned Chartered Accountant. It stated there needs to be a targeted intervention.

The goals of SDG-aligned budget are the universal basic income and services available to all by 2023; India’s SDG ranking to 50 from 117 by 2024; and USD 10 trillion economy by 2027.

Tweaking the 17 SDGs in a way that could meet India’s needs, the presentation terms them as ‘India’s 17 moonshots’.