BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali tests positive for COVID-19; attended ongoing Winter session of Parliament till yesterday

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali as tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He shared the news on his Twitter saying that despite being fully vaccinated, he contracted the virus.

He attended the ongoing session of Parliament till Monday and has urged those who came in contact with him to get tested and isolate themselves.

Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon. @loksabhaspeaker @LokSabhaSectt — Kunwar Danish Ali (@KDanishAli) December 21, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:22 PM IST