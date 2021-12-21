e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan's Test opener Abid Ali rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain during a matchKolkata Municipal Election Results: TMC moving towards landslide win, leads in 133 seatsIndia reports 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, 453 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:24 PM IST

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali tests positive for COVID-19; attended ongoing Winter session of Parliament till yesterday

FPJ Web Desk
BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali tests positive for COVID-19, attended ongoing Winter session of Parliament till yesterday |

BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali tests positive for COVID-19, attended ongoing Winter session of Parliament till yesterday |

Advertisement

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali as tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. He shared the news on his Twitter saying that despite being fully vaccinated, he contracted the virus.

He attended the ongoing session of Parliament till Monday and has urged those who came in contact with him to get tested and isolate themselves.

The BSP MP tweeted, "Despite being fully vaccinated, today, I tested positive for #COVID19. Yesterday, I attended Parliament also. I request all those who came in my contact to get tested and isolate themselves. I am having mild symptoms and hope to recover soon. @loksabhaspeaker @LokSabhaSectt"

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 02:22 PM IST
Advertisement