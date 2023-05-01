 BSP MP Afzal Ansari disqualified from Lok Sabha after conviction
Lucknow: A day after being sentenced to four years imprisonment, the member of parliament from Gazipur, Uttar Pradesh, belonging to Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Afzal Ansari has been disqualified.

Notification regarding Afzal's disqualification issued

On Monday, the secretary general of Lok Sabha secretariat, Utpal Kumar Singh, issued a notification regarding Afzal's disqualification from parliament. A court of MP/MLA in Gazipur had sentenced Afzal on Saturday to a four-year jail term and a penalty of ₹ 1 lakh in a gangster case. Afzal's brother and former legislator Mukhtar Ansari has also been convicted for a 10-year jail term in this case.

Murder of legislator Krishnanand Rai

Gazipur police had lodged a case under the gangster act against Ansari brothers on November 22, 2007, two years after the murder of legislator Krishnanand Rai. Both Mukhtar and Afzal were accused in the broad daylight murder of legislator Rai in the year 2005. The police had lodged this case on the basis of arson after the murder of Krishnanand Rai as well as the kidnapping and killing of businessman Nand Kishore Rungta. Though both Mukhtar & Afzal had been acquitted in the murder cases of Krishnanand Rai and Rungta, they were convicted in the gangster case. 

