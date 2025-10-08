BSP Chief Mayawati To Hold Mega Rally In Lucknow On Kanshi Ram’s Death Anniversary

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati | PTI

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will address a massive rally in Lucknow on Thursday to mark the death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram. The event, being held at the Kanshi Ram Smarak Sthal, is being seen as Mayawati’s comeback show and a crucial attempt to revive the BSP’s lost political ground in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

Mayawati is expected to remain on stage for nearly three hours. In a significant departure from her usual style, where she sits alone on a large sofa, this time the BSP supremo will share the stage with seven other senior leaders, including her brother Anand Kumar, nephew Akash Anand, and party veteran Satish Chandra Mishra. Sources said that leaders from the second line of the party will also be present to project a united leadership.

Party insiders said Mayawati will hold a closed-door meeting with select party workers after the rally to seek feedback on ground realities. The meeting will include representatives from Dalit, backward, and minority communities, as part of an internal review aimed at preparing the roadmap for the 2027 elections.

Preparations for the rally are in full swing, with the BSP targeting a turnout of around five lakh supporters from across the state. The party has set district-wise and sector-wise targets for mobilization. Each assembly constituency has been directed to send at least five vehicles filled with supporters, while local-level leaders have been tasked with ensuring a minimum of 5,000 attendees from each constituency.

The BSP’s slogan for the rally, “Ration nahi, shasan chahiye, Lucknow chalo” (We want governance, not just ration—march to Lucknow), reflects the party’s attempt to reframe its political message from welfare to power-sharing. Another slogan gaining traction is “Dalit, pichhde, alpसंख्यक ki awaaz, Bahujan samaj ka naya aagaaz” (The voice of Dalits, backward classes, and minorities marks a new beginning for the Bahujan community).

Political observers say this rally holds major significance as it could help Mayawati consolidate her base, clear internal confusion within the cadre, and re-launch her nephew Akash Anand as the party’s second-in-command. “This rally is a message of unity and renewal within the BSP,” said political analyst Rajendra Kumar. “It is Mayawati’s attempt to reassure her core supporters that the party is returning to its original social mission while preparing for the next phase of leadership.”

Party sources added that the event’s logistics are being handled meticulously, with a dedicated cell managing routes, traffic, and parking arrangements. The rally venue and adjoining roads are decorated with blue flags, wall paintings, and banners promoting the “Lucknow Chalo” campaign. The BSP’s digital and ground-level teams are also working in coordination to ensure strong visibility across social media and villages through street meetings and online outreach.

As Mayawati takes the stage on October 9, all eyes will be on whether the BSP’s comeback attempt can rekindle the enthusiasm that once made it a dominant force in Uttar Pradesh politics.