BSF spots drone entering Punjab border from Pakistan side, for 3rd consecutive day

Ferozepur: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on third consecutive day spotted drone entered from Pakistan's side on Wednesday evening in Hussainiwala border in Ferozepur, sources said.

The drone was first spotted around 7:15 pm and again spotted by security personnel and locals after three hours. Later, information was given to the local police.

Punjab Police is investigating the matter. BSF personnel had earlier spotted a drone entering from Pakistan's side on Monday night.