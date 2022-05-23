British pitted Hindus against Muslims, today BJP is doing it: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti slams Assam CM for remarks on madrasa

PDP leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his remarks on 'Madrasa' saying that attempts are being made to turn the country into Gujarat model, UP model, Assam model, MP model.

On Sunday, the Assam CM said, "the word "madrasa" should cease to exist while stressing the "general education" in schools for all."

Reacting to his statement, Ms Mufti said, "The Constitution on which this country was based is now being taken apart."

"Competition is going in - do they want to implement Gujarat model, UP model or does Assam CM want to stay 2 steps ahead. They are talking about shaking the roots of this country," the Mehbooba said.

Further, she alleged that the chief ministers are competing against each other that who can hassle Muslims the most. "So, issues of temples & mosques are being raised," Mufti added.

"Muslims being provoked to react so that these people get a chance to execute another episode like that in Gujarat or Uttar Pradesh," Mufti added saying the British pitted Hindus against Muslims, today BJP is doing it.

"PM is watching silently and his party thinks it means what they're doing is right," the PDP leader added.

Yesterday, Himanta Biswa said as long as the word "madrasa" exists, children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers.

"If you tell them that they will not become doctors or engineers if they study in madrasas, they themselves will refuse to go. Teach the Quran to your children, but at home. Admitting children in madrasas is a violation of their human rights," he pointed out.

The Chief Minister said there should be stress on teaching science, maths, biology, botany, and zoology to all children but they should study to become doctors, engineers, professors and scientists.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 02:57 PM IST