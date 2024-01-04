 BREAKING: YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila Merges Her Party With Congress (Watch Video)
YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila reached the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Thursday morning, ahead of YSRTP's likely merger with the grand old party

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Thursday, January 04, 2024, 11:14 AM IST
YSRTP Chief YS Sharmila Officially Joins Congress | ANI

YSRTP chief & Andhra Pradesh CM's sister YS Sharmila joins Congress, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, in Delhi.

Sharmila earlier on Wednesday announced her readiness to join Congress while on her visit to Idupulapaya.


During the recent Assembly elections in Telangana, YS Sharmila constantly rendered her support to the Congress party. She clarified that she did not contest the polls as it would have led to spilling of votes.

