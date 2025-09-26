Activist Sonam Wangchuk Arrested Two Days After 4 Killed In Violent Protests In Ladakh

Activist Sonam Wangchuk (Screengrab) | X/Sonam Wangchuk

Leh: Activist Sonam Wangchuk was reportedly arrested on Friday, September 26, by Leh police two days after violent protests erupted in Ladakh. According to reports, at least four people were killed in the protests, while over 70 others were injured. Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) for inciting protesters.

The activist was taken into custody by the police party led Ladakh DGP S D Singh Jamwal at 2.30 pm, before his press conference. It was not immediately clear about the charges pressed against Wangchuk.

Wangchuk was on a hunger strike when the protests took place. After the violent clashes between agitators and the police, the activist called off his hunger strike.

Wangchuk's arrest came a day after he stated that he would be "arrested anytime." Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of also cancelled the FCRA certificate of Wangchuk’s non-profit organisation's certificate.

Wangchuk had deposited 3.5 lakh rupees into the FCRA account of the association in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act in 2021-22, reported All India Radio, citing sources. The NGO had reportedly also received 4 lakh 93 thousand 205 from a Swedish donor for educational programmes on issues including migration, climate change, food security, and sovereignty.

VERY SAD EVENTS IN LEH

My message of peaceful path failed today. I appeal to youth to please stop this nonsense. This only damages our cause.#LadakhAnshan pic.twitter.com/CzTNHoUkoC — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) September 24, 2025

The climate activist was leading the protest demanding full statehood of Ladakh and recognition of the union terriroty under the sixth schedule to protect the rights of tribals. However, the protest turned violent as people set the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) office on fire. Protesters also damaged police vehicles. In the violent clashes, four people lost their lives.

Restrictions under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, continue to be imposed in Leh following the September 24 violence. Assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district. Meanwhile, no procession, rally or march is allowed to be carried out without prior written permission.

Security personnel are deployed in Leh amid the unrest.