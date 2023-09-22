Prime Accused Anees Who Left Woman Constable In Pool Of Blood In Saryu Express Killed In Encounter With UP STF

Lucknow: A man was killed and two were arrested in a joint encounter of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and local police in connection with attack on a woman constable on Saryu Express.

The main accused Anees was killed in encounter in Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya while two of his associates, Azad and Vishambhar Dayal alias Lallu were arrested after the encounter from Inayatnagar.

Prashant Kumar, Special DG law and order said, "The prime accused of the incident of attack on a women constable on-board Saryu Express killed in an encounter with Police in Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya. His two other aides were arrested from Inayat Nagar after an encounter." The woman constable was discovered unconscious inside a train compartment of the Saryu Express on August 30 at Ayodhya station. Her face was attacked with a sharp weapon and she had sustained two fractures to her skull.

Uttar Pradesh | Special DG law and order, Prashant Kumar says, "As per the information received from field officers, Anish, the prime accused of the incident of attack on a women constable onboard Saryu Express injured in an encounter with Police in Pura Kalandar, Ayodhya who… — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2023

Encounter

According to the officials, Anees, who was killed in the encounter, had tried to get friendly with the female constable. When the woman rebuffed Aness, he and his two accomplices attacked the woman.

She was injured after hitting her head against the train window. When the train slowed down before Ayodhya, the three miscreants absconded.

The police then released images of suspects, extracted from CCTV footage at the railway platform and also announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on the accused.

#UttarPradesh: Main accused in case of attack on lady police constable killed in police encounter in Saryu Express near Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/Gd4fqpWv9s — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 22, 2023

FIR

On a complaint lodged by the police woman's brother, an FIR was registered in the case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), and 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

