'Breach of confidentiality': Shazia Ilmi slams Barkha Dutt for reportage on Sushant's 'therapist'

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'therapist' Susan Walker on Saturday spoke to veteran journalist Barkha Dutt about the actor's 'severe mental illness' and his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's 'strong support' during the period.

Walker said that she had to break her silence after being dismayed by media's irresponsible coverage on mental health and the online attack on Chakraborty.

She said, "Sushant was suffering from bipolar disorder, a severe mental illness that can be crippling for an individual during an episode. The symptoms of which can include severe anxiety, major depression and sometimes disordered thinking and paranoia."

During the time, Rhea was "somewhat of a mother figure" to Sushant and "she completely filled that role with love, encouragement and patience", the therapist said.

Meanwhile, several Twitter users have slammed Barkha Dutt and Susan Walker for "defending Rhea" and breaching the confidentiality with respect to Sushant's state.

For the uninitiated, a person with mental illness has the right to confidentiality with respect to his mental health, mental healthcare, treatment and physical healthcare. Also, all healthcare professionals have a duty to keep such information confidential which has been obtained during care or treatment.

BJP leader Shazia Ilmi took to Twitter and slammed Barkha Dutt and said, "You have gone out on a limb to defend Rhea. In doing so you have used the account by SSR’s shrink,this breach of confidentiality and abominable cruelty shown towards a dead person.Accusing others of being misogynistic, Barkha? Ha! Try to some basic decency first."

Dutt said that she was neither defending nor attacking Rhea but simply reporting a dimension of the story. "I am neither defending nor attacking Rhea or anyone else. I have reported a dimension of this story which seemed legitimate to me for the seriousness of what it sought to highlight. Attacking me - is what you are doing. Go ahead," she wrote.