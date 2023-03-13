Both Houses of Parliament adjourned over ruckus on Rahul’s democracy remarks in UK

Representative Image

New Delhi: Parliament's start of the second part of the budget session adjourned for the day on Monday amid the ruling benches raising slogans in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's democracy remarks in the UK.

Rajnath Singh takes the lead

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took the lead in the Lok Sabha criticising Rahul for his remarks in London last week on democracy in India and he was backed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demanding an apology by Rahul. Both the Houses were adjourned till 2pm and then for the day when the pandemonium continued from both sides.

Before the first adjournment, opposition members, led by the Congress, countered reiterating their demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into Gautam Adani's rise with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support.

Before the start of the session, Opposition MPs raised slogans at Mahatma Gandhi's statue for their JPC demand.

In the afternoon session, the Congress members marched into the well in the Lok Sabha reminding the sloganeering BJP members of Modi speaking on India's internal matters in China, Korea and other countries and what Rahul has said is only the truth.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge backs Rahul's remark

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge backed Rahul's remark of “democracy dead in India” at a Press conference soon after the first adjournment.

He said: “There is no place for democracy under PM Modi's rule. There is no rule of law, and they are misusing central agencies. They talk about the country's patriotism and respect. I asked them four questions. They are running the country like a dictatorship, and then they talk about democracy.”

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress member Digvijaya Singh said he has been in Parliament but he has never seen the ruling party not allowing the House to function as seen from the BJP members' slogans for Rahul's apology.

After the first adjournment, Union Minister Giriraj Singh demanded to file a sedition case against Rahul over his London Speech.

The BJP MPs raised slogans against Rahul creating ruckus in both the Houses of Parliament.

Even amid the ruckus in the afternoon, Minister of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary piloted the budget for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for the year 2023-24 as well as the supplementary demands of the Union Territory for 2022-23.