e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBudget Session: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm after row over Rahul Gandhi's London speech

Budget Session: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm after row over Rahul Gandhi's London speech

The BJP MPs raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi while the Congress MPs came in the well raising slogans for the JPC.

FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, March 13, 2023, 01:55 PM IST
article-image
Budget Session: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm after row over Rahul Gandhi's London speech | Representative Image

New Delhi: Both the Houses of Parliament on Monday adjourned till 2 PM as the ruling BJP MPs led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London last week on democracy in India.

Rajnath and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi insisted on an apology by Rahul in the Lok Sabha while the Congress and opposition members countered reiterating their demand for a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) into Gautam Adani's rise with Prime Minister Modi's support.

Before start of the Parliament's second part of the budget session on Monday, the Opposition MPs raised slogans at Mahatma Gandhi's statue for their JPC demand.

The BJP MPs raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi while the Congress MPs came in the well raising slogans for the JPC. Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 PM saying the question hour can't continue amid the ruckus.

Read Also
Budget Session: Union Minister Giriraj Singh demands sedition case against Rahul Gandhi over London...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Oscar 2023: The elephant whisperers Bomman & Bellie say their hearts beat for orphaned calves

Oscar 2023: The elephant whisperers Bomman & Bellie say their hearts beat for orphaned calves

Budget Session: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm after row over Rahul Gandhi's London speech

Budget Session: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm after row over Rahul Gandhi's London speech

Budget Session: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge takes a dig at Modi govt, says 'No rule of law...

Budget Session: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge takes a dig at Modi govt, says 'No rule of law...

Haryana: 40-year-old doctor thrashed by mob on duty in Faridabad Civil Hospital; video emerges

Haryana: 40-year-old doctor thrashed by mob on duty in Faridabad Civil Hospital; video emerges

Budget Session: Union Minister Giriraj Singh demands sedition case against Rahul Gandhi over London...

Budget Session: Union Minister Giriraj Singh demands sedition case against Rahul Gandhi over London...