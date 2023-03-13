Budget Session: Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm after row over Rahul Gandhi's London speech | Representative Image

New Delhi: Both the Houses of Parliament on Monday adjourned till 2 PM as the ruling BJP MPs led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh criticised Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London last week on democracy in India.

Rajnath and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi insisted on an apology by Rahul in the Lok Sabha while the Congress and opposition members countered reiterating their demand for a probe by Joint Parliamentary Committee(JPC) into Gautam Adani's rise with Prime Minister Modi's support.

Before start of the Parliament's second part of the budget session on Monday, the Opposition MPs raised slogans at Mahatma Gandhi's statue for their JPC demand.

The BJP MPs raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi while the Congress MPs came in the well raising slogans for the JPC. Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 2 PM saying the question hour can't continue amid the ruckus.