Boris Johnson meets PM Modi in Delhi, says India-UK ties 'have never been as strong' - watch video

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day visit to India, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

UK PM Boris Johnson thanked PM Modi for a 'fantastic welcome' and said his India visit is a 'very auspicious moment' for both countries as things have never been as good in UK-India relations as they are now.

"Thank you for the fantastic welcome...I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," he said.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed PM Modi receiving his UK counterpart.

The British Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to India to hold in-depth talks on the UK and India's strategic defence, diplomatic and economic partnership, aimed at bolstering close partnership and stepping up security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Boris Johnson reached Delhi late Thursday, where Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar received him at the Airport.

According to a statement by British High Commission, Johnson will use the visit to drive progress in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations launched earlier this year as a deal with India is predicted to boost UK's total trade by up to 28 billion pounds annually by 2035 and increase incomes across the UK by up to 3 billion pounds.

British Prime Minister's visit to India comes amid the rising importance of the Indo-Pacific and India's centrality in the region with the two countries set to further intensify cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 09:52 AM IST