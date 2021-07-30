Border clashes: Assam Police summons Mizoram MP

New Delhi

The Assam Police on Friday summoned Mizoram’s lone Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena (in pic) on August 1 for questioning over his alleged “threatening statement” in connection with the Monday violence along the interstate border, and pasted a notice at his Delhi residence.

The Assam Police also said it would take “lawful action” against Vanlalvena who had allegedly made a “threatening” statement over the border clash in which 5 cops and a civilian were killed.

Sources said a team of Assam Police CID, which has arrived in Delhi, visited Vanlalvena’s residence and the Mizoram House looking for him without any success. Vanlalvena is believed to be avoiding the team. The MP was not available for comments.

Since the Resident Commissioner of Mizoram reportedly refused to receive any notice served on Vanlalvena to join the Assam Police investigation, the CID team pasted the notice on his residence. “It has come to light that you have given a threatening statement in media targetting civil and police officials in connection with the incident which is a subject matter of investigation.

“Therefore, there are reasonable grounds to question you to ascertain facts and circumstances from you,” the Assam Police notice read.

The Mizoram MP has been asked to appear before the Officer-In-Charge of the Dholai police station in Assam’s Cachar district at 11 am on August 1 “without fail”.

Mizo Zirlai Pawl, a Mizo student body, accused the Assam government of “threatening” Vanlalvena, a former president of the outfit.

“He has been conspired, blamed and charged against different criminal cases in connection with the Assam-Mizoram border conflict. Any problem should not happen to him. This is also information to Himanta Biswa Sarma, the CM of Assam,” the MZP said in a statement.

Mizoram Police booked Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and 5 senior Assam cops, accusing them of attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy, among other charges. 200 uniden­t­i­­fi­ed Assam Police men ha­ve been booked too, The Print news portal reported.