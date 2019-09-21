Bombay High Court judge Kureshi to be Tripura HC CJ

New Delhi: Bombay High Court Judge Akil A Kureshi, originally belonging to the Gujarat High Court cadre, has been appointed the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, cancelling the earlier recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium four months ago to shift him to the Madhya Pradesh High Court as the chief justice.

The Supreme Court on Friday put up the decision taken by the collegium on September 5, cancelling its earlier recommendation of May 10, in lieu of the Centre referring back his posting in Madhya Pradesh. It said the material received from the Department of Justice was place before the collegium which reiterated its earlier recommendation but with modification to appoint Justice Kureshi in Tripura.

The Gujarat HC Advocates’ Association had moved the top court, accusing the Centre of deliberately sitting over the collgium’s recommendation. Instead the Centre had on June 7 name Justice Ravi Shankar Jha as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Justice Kurreshi is the seniormost judge from Gujarat High Court and hence the association protested over the Centre not clearing his name. In the last hearing on Monday, the Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi, had said the collegium has taken a decision on him.