Rajasthan: Bomb Threat Email Sent To Over 4 Schools In Jaipur; Concerned Teams Pressed Into Action

Representational Image |

In a shocking update that has surfaced from the city of Jaipur in Rajasthan, as per a report of PTI, at least four schools in the city received bomb threats via email on Monday, May 13. All the students studying in the schools and staff members have been evacuated, and police teams along with bomb and dog squads have been pressed into action.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said, "Four-five schools have received bomb threat. Police have reached the schools." Besides, some local media reports said that total 6 schools have received threat emails. The threat was given by email and a team is trying to identify the sender, said PTI.

Similar past incidents

This comes a day after a bomb threat was received by Jaipur Airport on Sunday, May 12. Soon after receiving the emails the concerned authorities were pressed into action including, police, bomb disposal squads, CISF and Anti-Terrorist Squad commandos. Is it still unclear whether it was a genuine threat or a hoax. Investigation is still underway as per reports.

According to local media reports, this is not the first time that Jaipur has received such threats. Jaipur airport had received bomb threats in past. On May 3, Jaipur airport received a bomb blast threat. As per reports, the airport had received similar threatening emails in December 2023, February 2024, and twice in April 2024.

No just Jaipur but over last two months, schools, govt hospitals and other institutes have also been receiving such similar bomb threat emails in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, sending a sentiment of panic across the city and keeping the concerned authorities on their toes. Investigation is underway into the series of threats being received off late in major cities of India.