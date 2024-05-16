 'Bomb' Scribbled On Tissue Paper Found In Air India Flight Lavatory At Delhi Airport; Turns Out To Be Hoax
The tissue paper was found on an Air India flight scheduled to depart for Vadodara.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, May 16, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
File Photo

New Delhi: A tissue paper, with the word "bomb" written on it, was found in the Air India flight lavatory at Delhi airport, prompting security agencies to conduct an inspection but it turned out to be a hoax, a police official said.

Official Statement Of The Police

Sharing the details, police said that on Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m., information was received regarding a tissue paper found in the lavatory of an Air India flight scheduled to depart for Vadodara, with the word "bomb" written on it.

"Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted, and no suspicious items were found," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani.

Bomb Threat Email In Delhi

This comes after several hospitals in Delhi, along with the Indira Gandhi International Airport, were targeted with bomb threat emails on Sunday, alleging the presence of explosives on their premises. However, subsequent investigations by Delhi Police revealed the threats to be false alarms. A fortnight ago over 150 schools across Delhi-NCR received hoax threat emails, prompting widespread police response.

