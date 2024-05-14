Air India-Vistara Merger: Assessment Of Over 7,000 Of 25,000 Staff Complete

AI-Vistara Merger: Assessment Of Over 7,000 Staff Complete | Representative Image/ Wikimedia Commons

With the Air India-Vistara merger in progress, the assessment of over 7,000 employees has been completed, and their roles will be clear by the end of June, sources said on Monday.

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson, along with Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan, held a one-and-a-half-hour town hall meeting with the employees of both carriers on Monday about the proposed merger.

At the physical meeting, Wilson said the merger is expected to be completed by year-end, as per the sources.

Air India and Vistara together have more than 23,500 employees.

Wilson said more than 7,000 staff have been assessed, and their fitment will be completed in June, according to the sources.

Fitment, or broadly, the roles and responsibilities of these employees, including the flying staff, will be clear by that time, the sources added.

Around 120 pilots are already seconded between Vistara and Air India, and the movement of employees will continue between the two carriers through secondment. Generally, secondment refers to sending staff from one airline to another.

To ensure fairness and transparency, the staff have been informed that the organisation structure has been finalised with the help of a global consulting firm, leveraging benchmarking and learning from the overall airline industry, the sources said.

The plans for fleet expansion, network growth, and enhanced service over the next few years have also been taken into consideration while deciding on the organisation structure.

The chiefs assured that the fitment or assignment of existing employees into the new structure is being done on the basis of merit and competency.

Kannan, who is also the chief integration officer for the merger, spoke about the process of integration and the work that has been undertaken so far in anticipation of the merger. He also mentioned the organisation design process, the fitment of employees, and the next steps in the integration journey, the sources added.

The merger, which will create one of the biggest airline groups, was announced in November 2022. Once the deal is complete, Singapore Airlines will have a 25.1 per cent stake in Air India. Vistara is a joint venture between Singapore Airlines and Tata Group.

Wilson also spoke about Air India's vision and plans and the status of the regulatory approvals.

The sources said there will be department-wise town hall meetings in the coming days to apprise the staff about various aspects of the merger.

Wilson said that customers of Air India and Vistara will have more options and greater choices across the combined airline's robust worldwide route network.

Employees of the combined airline will benefit from being part of the combined Air India Group with a vision of an accelerated growth path and a stable financial foundation, he said.

The merger is awaiting the nod from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in India.

In March this year, Singapore's competition regulator, CCCS, gave a conditional nod for the proposed merger. In September 2023, the deal received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI), subject to certain conditions.

Tata Group took over the reins of loss-making Air India in January 2022.