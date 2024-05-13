Air India Fiasco Continues: Staff Being Marked Sick Despite Rejoining Duties Due To A Software Glitch

Air India Express Fiasco Continues |

This Saturday, every member of the Air India Express cabin crew who had reported sick returned to work promptly.

The Air India Express Employees Union stated in a release on Sunday that the company's recently introduced scheduling software has a glitch, which is the reason why employees are still reporting sick.

Air India Express cabin crew protested by taking mass sick leave starting May 7, which resulted in Air India cutting the number of flights for the week. These situations unfolded after cabin crew and other staff members allegedly claimed that there was a discrepancy between the crews of two different companies on the verge of merging.

85 flights were canceled as a result of crew members calling in sick unexpectedly. Flights were grounded due to an unexpected crew member shortage, which affected both domestic and international routes. According to sources, a few senior crew members turned off their cellphones shortly before takeoff, citing health concerns.

Discussion Between Airline Management & Crew members

A meeting between airline management and representatives of the Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU) lasted almost five hours.

Regarding the current state of affairs at Air India Express, the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), New Delhi, and the Air India Express Employees Union recently held a conciliatory meeting.

The CLC has conducted fast-tracked discussions with Air india express staff and the airline's management The management is prepared to withdraw all termination letters, and all disgruntled crew members are prepared to report to work immediately.

If the crew members' demands are not satisfied, a second meeting is planned for May 28.

Reconfirmation of the scheduled passengers is required before flight operations can start again. As a result, the cabin crew is not running late. We also sincerely apologize to the distinguished guests for any inconvenience we may have caused them," the release stated.