Bois Locker Room: Delhi Court asks State police cyber cell to complete thorough investigation

Earlier this month, a screenshot shared by a South Delhi girl which revealed the gruesome details of a group called "boy's locker room" or "Bois Locker Room" went viral on the internet. The group is said to be on Instagram and Snapchat. The girl had accused the participants of the said group of "morphing pictures of girls their age", and that she and her friends were "freaking out" because of it.

Following the fiasco, social media users are urged Delhi Police to take action against the perpetrators before things could escalate.

However, two weeks later, on May 18, the matter escalated into the hands of Delhi court who have now directed Delhi Police Cyber Cell to complete the investigation expeditiously into the matter.