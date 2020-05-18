Bois Locker Room: Delhi Court asks State police cyber cell to complete thorough investigation

Earlier this month, a screenshot shared by a South Delhi girl which revealed the gruesome details of a group called "boy's locker room" or "Bois Locker Room" went viral on the internet. The group is said to be on Instagram and Snapchat. The girl had accused the participants of the said group of "morphing pictures of girls their age", and that she and her friends were "freaking out" because of it.
Following the fiasco, social media users are urged Delhi Police to take action against the perpetrators before things could escalate.
However, two weeks later, on May 18, the matter escalated into the hands of Delhi court who have now directed Delhi Police Cyber Cell to complete the investigation expeditiously into the matter.
On May 5, the Delhi Police had taken a schoolboy into custody after initiating a probe against the Instagram chat group "Bois Locker Room".
The teen, who is a student of a reputed Delhi-school, had identified 20 more boys, who were the participants of the said group. The perpetrators reportedly study in class 11 and 12, and spread across 4 to 5 schools in the national capital.
"We have asked Instagram to share the details of the members and admin of the said group, including their names, IP addresses etc." Anish Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Crime, told IANS.
Five days later on May 10, an unexpected twist unfolded in the Bois Locker Room controversy. Delhi Police's investigation had revealed that the Snapchat screenshot which went viral on social media, was not a part of the Bois Locker Room group chat. Instead, Delhi Police said that the conversation is of a girl sent those texts to a boy by using the fake male profile in order to "test his character".
