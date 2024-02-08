'Body Tossed 150-Feet In Air': Terrifying Video Captures Exact Moment Of Devastating Blast At Firecracker Factory In Harda

'Body' thrown in air by Harda blast | X

A horrifying video is doing rounds on social media, showing the exact moment of fire incident which was triggered by a blast at a firecracker factory in Madhya Pradesh's Harda district. The video captures the impact of the blast with what appears to be a body being tossed around 150-feet in the air. The scary video is going viral. Another clip showing stones flying up to a distance of one kilometer due to the force of the explosion is also widely circulated.

In the first video, loud noise of multiple explosions is heard and clouds of smoke are seen billowing from the spot where the firecracker factory is located in Harda. The video is recorded from a far distance, yet the scary sound of the blasts is very clear. An object, allegedly a body, is also seen being flung in the air for about 150 feet. The FPJ could not verify if the object is a human body.

देखिए मध्य प्रदेश हरदा से वीडियो बड़े खतरनाक सामने आ रहे है... 150 ft तक हवा मे उड़े है शव. pic.twitter.com/0r32cdVKEj — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) February 8, 2024

The second video captures the chaos that had unfolded in the area after the blast. In the video, people on foot and vehicles are seen rushing away from the spot as the blast throws small stones like bullets. The deceased include those who had stopped to record videos of the incident, says the journalist who shared the video.

ये हरदा में ब्लास्ट से कुछ देर पहले का वीडियो है, इतना भयानक विस्फोट था कि 1 किलोमीटर दूर तक पत्थर छर्रे बनकर उड़े कई लोग जो वीडियो बनाने रूके उनकी मौत हो गई pic.twitter.com/RDtVj6QmOf — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) February 7, 2024

2 Factory Owners Arrested:

At least 11 people died while around 200 were injured, with many of them battling for their lives, in the Harda firecracker factory blast which happened on February 6. Police arrested the two owners of the factory in the evening, hours after the tragic incident.