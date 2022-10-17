e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBody of woman found stuffed in suitcase near Iffco Chowk in Gurugram

Body of woman found stuffed in suitcase near Iffco Chowk in Gurugram

Police said, in connection with the matter, an FIR has been registered and the body has been shifted to the mortuary. The Police are trying to establish identity of the woman. Further probe is underway.

ANIUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Police and locals at the spot of accident where body of woman was found in a suitcase near Iffco Chowk. |
Follow us on

Gurugram: The naked body of a woman aged 20-25 was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Iffco Chowk on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on Monday, the police said.

According to the police, the body is fresh and it seems that the woman was murdered somewhere else and later her body dumped here.

The body was found at around 4 pm on Monday after the information was given by an auto-driver to the police control room. The body was discovered stuffed inside a suitcase.

Following the information, a team from the concerned police station, and crime branch along with a forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence.

DCP (West) Deepak Saharan, said, "In connection with the matter, an FIR has been registered and the body has been shifted to the mortuary. We are trying to establish identity of the woman. Further probe is underway."

The DCP said the police will scan CCTV footage of the nearby location to identify the accused. Necessary help will also be taken from the cyber crime cell and crime branch to investigate the case.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Sports Education

FPJ Mumbai Schools Survey 2022: List of outstanding schools in Sports Education

NEET PG 2022: Karnataka HC stays counselling to PG courses for 2022

NEET PG 2022: Karnataka HC stays counselling to PG courses for 2022

Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested in August for abusing woman on camera, gets bail

Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was arrested in August for abusing woman on camera, gets bail

ED: 'Key conspirator of Syndicate Bank loan scam changed his name, got new passport and travelled...

ED: 'Key conspirator of Syndicate Bank loan scam changed his name, got new passport and travelled...

Dilip Mahalanabis: The man who saved millions of lives with ORS dies at 88

Dilip Mahalanabis: The man who saved millions of lives with ORS dies at 88