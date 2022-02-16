Body of actor Deep Sidhu handed over to family, Sonipat Police files FIR

The post-mortem of actor Deep Sidhu's body was concluded on Wednesday, after which the corpse was handed over to his family.

Meanwhile, Sonipat Police has filed an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against a truck driver for allegedly causing the accident that resulted in the death of the Punjabi actor.

The complaint was filed by Sidhu's brother, who alleged that the driver applied the brakes suddenly, causing the accident which resulted in Sidhu's death.

Police had earlier said that Deep Sidhu's car crashed into a stationary truck near Pipli toll at the KMP expressway.

A partially consumed bottle of liquor was recovered from the ill-fated car of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who died in a road accident on Tuesday near Sonipat in Haryana.

An FIR has been registered for rash and negligent driving against the driver of the truck with which the actor's car collided. Viscera samples of the actor have been collected.

"We retrieved a partially consumed liquor bottle from Deep Sidhu's car. It is a case of rash and negligent driving. An FIR has been registered. The driver has been identified and police teams are trying to nab him. Viscera sample has been collected and further action will be taken after analysis of FSL report," Rahul Sharma, SP, Sonipat, told ANI.

Deep Sidhu was out on bail in the Republic Day violence case in January last year.

In February last year, Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the Republic Day violence case in 2021. A tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day had turned violent after protesters came to the Red Fort. The farmers were protesting against three (now repealed) farm laws.

Delhi Police had said in its FIR that Deep Sidhu "instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and breach barricades with tractors" on January 26, 2021.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi extended condolences over the death.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," the Chief Minister tweeted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 02:48 PM IST