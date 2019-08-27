Bodies of two unidentified men found near railway track

Muzaffarnagar: The bodies of two unidentified men were found from different spots near the railway track in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The body of a man, aged around 55 years, was spotted by the locals near the railway track on the Delhi-Saharanpur line in Bharsi village on Monday, they added.

It is suspected that the man died after falling from a train, the police said, adding that the body was sent for a post-mortem.

The body of another man, aged around 30 years, was found near the railway track between Mansurpur and Muzaffarnagar stations on Monday evening, the police said, adding that it was sent for a post-mortem.