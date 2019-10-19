Bodies of six drowned in Telangana canal pulled out

Hyderabad: Bodies of all six persons drowned into the Left Canal of Nagarjuna Sagar Project in Telangana’s Suryapet district on Friday night, were pulled out on Saturday, police said.

All the bodies were stuck in the car, which fell into the canal. The vehicle was retrieved by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnal with the help of a crane. The deceased were identified as Abdul Aziz (45), Rajesh (29), Santhosh Kumar (23), Pavan Kumar (23), Naresh (55) and Johnson (33).

The incident occurred on Friday night in Chakirala village of Nadigudem block when the person driving the car apparently lost control and the vehicle fell off the bridge into the canal.

They were employees of a private hospital in Hyderabad and were returning to the city from the marriage of their colleague in Suryapet district.