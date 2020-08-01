Bloodbath in media continues: Economic Times' Gujarati edition shuts down

Economic Times' Gujarati edition announced its closure on Saturday after being in business for nearly one-and-a-half decades. The newspaper had started its operations in February 2007.

The readers were informed about the newspaper's shutdown through an announcement printed in the paper. “With great regret, we would like to inform you that a decision to stop the publication of your favourite newspaper Economic Times (Gujarati) has been taken. The newspaper will not be published henceforth. We would like to thank all the readers and advertisers who have supported us for the last 14 years," the newspaper wrote in Gujarati.

An employee told Newslaundary that they were informed about the shutdown only four days earlier. The staffers reportedly got a call from the HR department and were told that July 31 would be the last day of publication. The employee added that the sudden decision has impacted the entire team of 14 employees.

Meanwhile, Economic Times' Gujarati edition wasn't the only newspaper which was shutdown amid the pandemic. Earlier, Pune-based Sakal Media Group shut down its operations for Sakal Times and Gomantak Times. Business Standard's Sunday edition along with its Patna and Raipur Hindi editions were also discontinued.

The Times of India, Hindustan Times, The Hindu, News Nation, The Indian Express, The Outlook, The Quint etc. have also taken "measures" amid the pandemic and laid off their staff.